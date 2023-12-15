Merson insists Arsenal must beat Brighton if they are serious about winning title

Paul Merson has provided a preview of Arsenal’s upcoming game against Brighton, emphasising the importance of securing a victory to bolster their chances of winning the league. Arsenal is currently in a title race against formidable opponents such as Manchester City and Liverpool, making each match crucial for maintaining their position at the top of the Premier League table.

Despite Brighton presenting a tricky challenge, with Roberto de Zerbi’s side enjoying positive results in recent games, Merson insists that Arsenal must emerge victorious. The Gunners are in good form and aspire to continue their winning streak to stay within striking distance of the league leaders. Merson’s perspective reflects the significance of each match for Arsenal in their pursuit of the Premier League title.

He writes in his column on Sports Keeda:

“Arsenal lost to Aston Villa last weekend, but I actually thought they played really well. They conceded an early goal but fluffed so many chances to get back into the game, which could come back to haunt them in the title race. Martin Odegaard, especially, had two glorious chances to score, but he failed to put the ball into the back of the net.

“If Arsenal want to be in the title race, they need to beat Brighton, more so with a trip to Anfield to take on league leaders Liverpool on the horizon. I don’t think this game is a foregone conclusion, but I expect the Gunners to return to winning ways.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Brighton will be as tricky as it gets for us and we know this. They are one of the top exciting teams in the Premier League who have impressed since last term, so we must be very respectful of them.

