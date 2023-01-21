Merson insists Casemiro’s absence gives Arsenal a huge advantage

Paul Merson insists he expects Manchester United to miss Casemiro when they face Arsenal this weekend, even though the Red Devils beat the Gunners in the reverse fixture without the Brazilian.

Casemiro is suspended for the game after picking up another yellow card in his last Premier League game, a huge blow to United.

Their manager Erik Ten Hag has played down the influence of the former Real Madrid midfielder, but former Gunner Merson insists they will miss the Brazilian.

He said on Sky Sports via Football Daily:

“He is massive for them. He would have looked after [Martin] Odegaard.

“Casemiro breaks up the play, I can not see Manchester United beating Arsenal without him.

“They might get a draw, might.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Casemiro has been one of the best midfielders in Europe this season, so United will miss the Brazilian and it is an obvious boost for us.

However, we cannot focus on a player that is unavailable to play. Instead, we must prepare to face others and work on winning against the best possible United team.

This is because we lost to them in the last game without Casemiro on the field, which shows they are a strong side.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Mikel Arteta talks about the arrival of Leandro Trossard and the rivalry with Man United…

*****NEW***** WATCH – Jonas Eidevall’s Full Press conference AND Mikel Arteta’s pre- Man United press conference on our YouTube Channel – JustArsenalVids