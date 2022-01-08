Merson insists this Aubameyang replacement will help Arsenal challenge for the title

Paul Merson is convinced that adding Dusan Vlahovic to the current Arsenal team will turn it into a title challenger.

The Serbian has been on the radar of the Gunners in the last few months as he continues to score goals for fun at Fiorentina.

While he thrives in Italy, Arsenal is battling with the poor form of most of their attackers.

The Gunners have just banished Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from their team and have been relying on the likes of Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli for goals.

These youngsters cannot consistently score the goals for the club, neither can they guarantee as much as 20 league goals per season each.

Vlahovic scored more than that in the 2021 calendar year alone and keeps getting better.

Merson believes he is the man to take Arsenal to the next level and writes in his column on The Daily Star:

‘Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is finished at Arsenal. He won’t be coming back from the Africa Cup of Nations.

‘They should be breaking the bank to get Dusan Vlahovic in from Fiorentina in the summer – because he would make them title contenders.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Vlahovic’s performance in the last year has been phenomenal and because he is just 21, he can only get better.

If he moves to Arsenal now, he could lead us to a decade of success by scoring goals.

Our current team looks solid in defence and midfield. Adding him to our attack will truly transform our performances and possibly push us towards major silverware.

