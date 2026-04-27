Merson is confident Arsenal will win the league with one more win

Arsenal face Fulham in their next Premier League fixture, knowing that a victory would move them six points clear at the top of the table. Although Manchester City could still have two matches in hand, the result would place further pressure on their title rivals at a crucial stage.

The Gunners returned to first place after a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Newcastle United at the weekend. Mikel Arteta will now be focused on maintaining momentum, with every remaining league match carrying major significance as Arsenal attempt to stay in control of the title race.

Arsenal Eye Another Key Win

Before meeting Fulham, Arsenal are preparing for the first leg of their Champions League semi-final against Atletico Madrid. Balancing domestic and European commitments will be a major challenge, but confidence within the squad is likely to be high after recent results.

The Fulham match is viewed as one they simply must win if they are to keep realistic hopes of keeping the league title alive for at least another week. Arsenal will know that consistency and concentration are essential as the campaign moves towards its conclusion.

Merson Makes Bold Prediction

If Arsenal defeat Fulham, Manchester City would then need to recover a six-point gap, even if they still hold two outstanding fixtures. That scenario could significantly alter the pressure on Pep Guardiola’s side, particularly with difficult away matches still to come.

Speaking via Metro Sports, Paul Merson said: ‘If Arsenal win next week against Fulham at home, Arsenal will win the league.

‘That’s what I think. I’ve said all season that they’ll win it. It is getting tight, but I think if they can go six points clear… Everton away is a difficult game for Man City when six points behind.’

Merson’s view reflects the growing belief that Arsenal’s destiny could remain firmly in their own hands. While City’s games in hand may still prove decisive, opening a six-point advantage would hand Arsenal a valuable psychological edge in the closing weeks of the season.