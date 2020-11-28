Merson is unconvinced about Arsenal’s direction under Arteta

Paul Merson isn’t one of the many Arsenal fans that are convinced about the direction that the club is taking under Mikel Arteta.

The Gunners made the Spaniard their manager last year and he has already delivered the FA Cup and the Community Shield.

One thing that he has been praised for in some quarters is that he has changed the culture at the club and that he seems to have given the Gunners some kind of direction at the moment.

However, Arsenal is enduring a tough time in the Premier League as they struggle to score goals.

The club didn’t sell any of their top strikers from last season like Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang or Alexandre Lacazette, yet they are struggling to score the needed goals, and Merson has now questioned the direction that people claim the team is taking under Arteta.

He used Leeds as an example that it is obvious to see what the Whites are doing when they play, but that cannot be said of Arsenal.

He said to Sky Sports: “Where are Arsenal going? People say you can see what Arteta is trying to do, but I’m not sure.

“I watched Leeds and you can see what they are doing. Some of their passing and movement, you could tell they have worked on it, but I do not see that with Arsenal.”