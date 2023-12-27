Merson is worried about one Arsenal player in the title race

Paul Merson is not so confident in Oleksandr Zinchenko as Arsenal challenges for the Premier League title this season.

The Gunners have some of the best players in England in most spots on their team and Mikel Arteta considers Zinchenko a top left-back.

The Ukrainian was signed because he offers more going forward than most players in his position do.

Because of this, he has been a key player in the Arsenal squad in the last two seasons.

However, his defending has never made the headlines for the right reason as he is often caught out by attacking players.

Zinchenko does not offer much solidity in that area and that worries Merson who said, as quoted by the Daily Mail:

‘Arsenal are a different team now.

‘They’ve learned a lot from last season and Declan Rice has taken them to another level. I think they will go on and win it now.

‘This could be their problem: The left-back. That’s poor defending [against Liverpool].

‘That’s my worry. I think they need Zinchenko for games against bottom-half teams, where they can go and play and dominate the game, but when they play the big boys [they don’t].’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Zinchenko is one of the players we know that Arteta loves because he looks fit for his system at the Emirates.

However, the defender must do much better in the defensive phase of the game, otherwise, we will keep struggling in his spot.

