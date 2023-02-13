Merson lacking confidence ahead of Arsenal’s game against Man City

Former Arsenal man Paul Merson is no longer confident Arsenal could earn a win when they face Manchester City in the Premier League this week.

The Gunners and the champions have battled for the top spot in the league for much of this season and Mikel Arteta’s men have been winning.

Arsenal is beginning to show cracks after struggling to win their last two matches and it opens the door for City to take advantage.

The Gunners’ next game will be against the Citizens and it could be a defining game when it comes to momentum and confidence.

Merson is no longer so confident in the Arsenal team and admits he would be surprised if they beat City.

He tells Sky Sports:

“After today’s performance, no I don’t see them beating Man City on Wednesday night. I’d be quite shocked.

“They were so open at the back, played two versus two at the back. If they’d have picked the right pass at times, Brentford, they would have got in and won that game.

“Toney misses a real good chance when he hits the bar, they had other chances where they counter-attack. Man City have better quality players to pick that right pass. I think come Wednesday night I’d be quite shocked if Arsenal went and won that game.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

The loss to Everton and draw against Brentford have shown we could easily struggle if we are not at our best.

Our players were easily kept out in both games and we need to find a Plan B to unlock sides who have mastered our first plan.

