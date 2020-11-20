Merson makes big claims about the poor form of two Arsenal stars

Arsenal has been struggling for form in the attack this season and the lame performance of the team has been down to the poor form of some of its players.

The likes of Willian and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had been expected to help the club with the goals that will see them achieve their targets this season.

Both players are senior players at the team, but this season hasn’t seen the best of them just yet.

Paul Merson, like most Arsenal fans, had expected better performances from both players but they have been worryingly underwhelming.

The former Arsenal man was speaking about them recently and he recalled that Willian had been one of the best players at Chelsea before he joined Arsenal in the summer.

He claimed that Arsenal has to find a way to bring the best out of the Brazilian winger.

He then said that teams have started to figure out Aubameyang as he continues to play on the wing and wants his position to be changed.

‘I think I’m seeing things at the moment,’ Merson said on Sky Sports as quoted by Mail Online.

‘Willian was unbelievable at Chelsea last year. For me, he was probably one of the best Chelsea players. He was phenomenal – an outstanding talent.

‘He has gone to Arsenal and he looks lost. They have got to get him performing.

‘When Aubameyang is out on the wing, he can go 15 minutes without touching the ball,’ Merson continued.

‘You can’t have your star player going that long without touching the ball. How many goals would Jamie Vardy get for Leicester if you played him out on the left wing? Not as many as he gets now, that’s for sure.

‘Defences are starting to work him out. They are starting to nullify the threat from him from out wide and making life hard for him.

‘They are stopping the cut inside and shot into the far corner. Something has got to change. At the moment, he’s not seeing enough of the ball where it matters.’