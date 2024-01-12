Merson names Arsenal teammate who could have been better than Ronaldo

Paul Merson has revealed Nicolas Anelka could have been a better player than Ronaldo de Lima after both played at Arsenal.

Anelka had a journeyman career but played for some of Europe’s top clubs and was expected to be a world star.

The Frenchman played for Arsenal, Real Madrid and Chelsea, among other clubs, but it is widely believed that he did not reach his full potential as a player.

Merson spent some months with him at Arsenal and believed Anelka could have been the best player in the world.

Merson told the League of Legends show: “I played with a kid who came over to England, and I definitely thought that he was going to be better than the Brazilian Ronaldo – and that was Anelka.

“When he came over, he was about 17 and he was leaving Tony Adams and Steve Bould on their backside every two minutes.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Anelka is one of the best youngsters we ever signed, and so much was expected from him at Arsenal.

He could have done much better than he did before he left if he was not unsettled at the club.

It is the same story at Real Madrid, and he will not feel he lived to his fullest potential as a player.

Here is the latest DUBLIN ARSENAL video reviewing our latest defeat in the FA Cup against Liverpool

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…