Merson names one position Arsenal has to strengthen and suggests a good buy

Paul Merson insists Arsenal is missing a world-class midfielder, and he believes now is the best time to add one to their squad.

The Gunners have already signed the likes of Fabio Vieira and Gabriel Jesus in this transfer window.

Two of them will make us a much stronger club, but they might need help from more quality teammates to help achieve the team’s goals collectively.

Merson believes one player the Gunners should target now is Lazio’s Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

The Serbian midfielder has been one of the finest players in Europe over the last few seasons.

The former Arsenal man turned pundit believes he can be the difference-maker at the Emirates if he joins Mikel Arteta’s team.

He writes in his column for The Daily Star:

“Now more than ever, Arsenal need a top-class midfielder to compete with the best. And I think Savic is a lovely player. A really top-drawer player. The way he played for Lazio last season I personally think he is the best midfield player in Italy. I know Manchester United have been linked with him in the past, but why there isn’t a queue of clubs lining up to buy the Serbian, I do not know. I think a lot of clubs are missing a trick.”

Milinkovic-Savic has been in great form for Lazio, and he is being monitored by the biggest European clubs.

This shows the quality he possesses, and we could become a much better team if he is in our squad for this season.