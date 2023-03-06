Merson names the games that could define Arsenal’s season

Arsenal is edging ever closer to winning the Premier League and their fans are beginning to believe this could be their year.

Mikel Arteta’s men have cultivated the habit of winning matches regardless of whom they face and it has served them superbly well.

In their last few matches, they have had to do more to win games. Coming from two goals down to beat Bournemouth 3-2 at the weekend is a new level of confidence.

Now it seems it is Arsenal’s title to lose and Paul Merson believes if they can win their next three games, it would be hard to stop them from being champions.

Ahead of the games against Fulham, Crystal Palace and Leeds, Merson said on Sky Sports:

‘They went 1-0 down at Villa after 10 minutes when they hadn’t won for three games, had just been well beaten by Man City and they bounced back.

‘They’ve been brilliant and the next three games will be defining for me. If they win them, I don’t see how they don’t win it.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

It’s clearly getting closer, but now is the time our players need to be focused and determined the most.

At this latter stage of the season, many clubs collapse and one reason for that is that they become complacent.

We must maintain our standards and stay determined until the end.

