Merson predicts a bright future for exciting Arsenal youngster

Paul Merson has showered praise on Gabriel Martinelli and predicts he is heading to the top of the game if he stays fit.

The Brazilian joined Arsenal as an unknown player, but he has become one of their main stars in recent seasons.

He has started this season very well by scoring in consecutive matches and his overall performance has been a delight to watch.

Mikel Arteta will bank on him to help his team secure a top-four spot at the end of this season.

But is he beginning to show a glimpse of his long-term future? Merson certainly thinks so and writes in his column on Sportskeeda:

“Gabriel Martinelli is a very good footballer, I just hope the kid can stay fit and get a run of games under his belt. He’s an unreal outlet and has got great pace and skill, while he has also shown that he can score this season. If he can stay injury free, I genuinely believe he’s a superstar in the making!”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Martinelli is developing very well at the Emirates and the Brazilian is one player we can rely on.

His performance in our first two matches of the season suggests that he has even developed to become better than he was before this campaign.

At 21, he still has most of his career ahead of him, and he will become a top player in the world soon.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…