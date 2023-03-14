Merson predicts a problem for Arsenal now that Jesus is back

Paul Merson believes the return of Gabriel Jesus will present a selection problem for Mikel Arteta because the Brazilian did not join Arsenal to sit on the bench.

The former Manchester City man was the leading attacker at the club before the World Cup but was injured in the competition and has been sidelined since then.

He just returned to fitness and entered the game against Fulham in the second half, a sight that delighted most Arsenal fans.

After the game, Arteta maintained that Jesus would have to fight for his place on the team, suggesting it would not be straightforward for the Brazilian to earn his spot back.

However, Merson believes Jesus will not want to spend time on the bench because he left City for the Emirates to play.

He tells Sky Sports:

Gabriel Jesus coming back is a bit of a problem for Arsenal because the lad will want to play – he didn’t sign to be a bit-part player like he was at Man City.

‘It will cause problems in time but at the moment it’s like another signing.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Jesus remains one of our best players; understandably, he will want to play as many games as possible.

However, the team coped well in his absence and the Brazilian must be prepared to fight to earn his spot back.

