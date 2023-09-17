Merson predicts a tough Arsenal win at Everton who “strangely turn up in these big games”

Match Day 5 of the 2023–24 Premier League season has arrived. Arsenal will travel to Merseyside to face Everton at Goodison Park. Arteta and his team will be eager to pick up where they left off before the international break, when they defeated Manchester United 3-1.

Although the Toffees have for years found a way to deny visiting Gunners all three points, the Gooners will be hoping that the narrative changes this Sunday.

In his weekend Premier League predictions on Sportskeeda, Paul Merson predicts an Arsenal victory over Everton. He recognises the Merseyside club as a team that is capable of performing in that game, but the worst-case scenario for Arsenal in that game is a draw.

However, he sees his former club triumph 2-0, with Gabriel Jesus playing a significant role in the win that is needed to maintain the 2 points gap between them and title rivals Manchester City.

In defence of his prediction, he claimed, “Everton strangely turn up in these big games so I wouldn’t be surprised if this one ends all square. One day, they’re going to start putting all their chances away and that will be the day they click.

“That said, Arsenal undoubtedly go into this game as overwhelming favorites and will be under pressure to get all three points if Manchester City win their game. This game is far from a foregone conclusion, but I fancy Arsenal to step up to the plate and pick up all three points.

“Arsenal have had their fair share of problems in recent weeks, but Gabriel Jesus’ return to full fitness is a massive boost. With UEFA Champions League football on the horizon, they’ll need timely contributions from everyone in the squad to compete on all fronts.”

So, Merson thinks it will be a tough game but we will prevail. What’s your prediction of the Everton vs. Arsenal game?

Darren N

JustArsenal Show – NEO discusses Arteta’s evolving tactics and discusses whether Kai Havertz could be considered a flop after his four games…

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…