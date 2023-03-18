Merson predicts another easy win for Arsenal against Palace

It is not news that Arsenal is out of the Europa League; what is news is what’s next for Arsenal after its misfortunes in the Continental stage.

Well, up next for Arsenal is a return to Premier League action, where this Sunday Arsenal will be hosting Crystal Palace, who’ve just sacked their manager, former Arsenal legend Patrick Viera, at the Emirates stadium. As per Paul Merson, if the Eagles have any dream of ending their 11-game unbeaten run, then they are in for a rude shock, as he believes that come Sunday, we can’t expect anything other than an Arsenal win.

On his Sportskeeda column he claims, “I’m going for an Arsenal win all day long—pick a scoreline! I’ve always said this, and I firmly believe it matters who plays first in terms of the title race. Manchester City are in the FA Cup, so if Arsenal manage to win this week, they can go eight points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

“City will have games in hand, but Arsenal need to do whatever they can to put pressure on Pep Guardiola’s side as we enter the business end of the season.”

Crystal Palace couldn’t have met Arsenal at a worse time. Arsenal wouldn’t be kind to them this weekend, and Odegaard already hinted as much, saying this after the Europa League elimination: “It’s done now, we can’t think too much about it, we have to move forward, and we have a new game on Sunday, and we just have to be ready for that one now.”

With Manchester City not playing in the league this weekend, a comfortable win over Palace this weekend will see Arsenal go eight points clear at the top of the league with 10 games to go.

Merson predicted 3-0 against Fulham last week – Let’s hope he gets it right again!

