Merson predicts Arsenal game vs Nottingham Forest

Paul Merson has predicted a return to winning ways for Arsenal when they face Nottingham Forest this weekend.

The last time Arsenal won a competitive game was their lucky 1-0 victory over Leeds United.

They have since drawn to Southampton and lost at PSV; it is a worrying run of form from Mikel Arteta’s men.

Their next game is against a Forest side that seems to have found form and beat Liverpool 1-0 in their last match.

They will look to pile more misery on Arsenal in this game and it promises to be a hard day at the office for the North Londoners.

Arsenal needs to pick themselves up and aim for victory in this game and Merson believes they will get the three points.

He writes in his column on SportsKeeda:

“Nottingham Forest will sit back and play ten men behind the ball, but I think Arsenal will have too much for them. The earlier they find the back of the net, the bigger the final score will be. Forest are going to play one way and one way only, but I think Arsenal should be able to win this match.”

Beating Forest will not be easy, but that is the result our fragile confidence needs now.

They may have beaten Liverpool, but we remain the bigger team and should pick them apart in this game.

We might need some patience, but eventually, we should earn the points.

