Merson predicts Arsenal to keep winning despite our injuries but it’s a must-win

Arteta and the boys will face a struggling Bournemouth side in the Premier League this weekend. We are still unbeaten in all competitions this season, with two draws and six wins, after beating Brentford in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday.

Mikel Arteta was forced to rotate his squad with 8 changes owing to injury problems and rest needed, and the hope is that some of our best stars, such as Bukayo Saka, Leandro Trossard, and Gabriel Martinelli, will be back and available for selection against Bournemouth although right now it’s looking unlikely.

According to Paul Merson, we can’t afford to lose to the Cherries because we’ll be playing our main title rivals, Manchester City, the weekend after the trip to the Vitality Stadium.

Merson believes Bournemouth lacks the ability to cause us problems, and that because most of our key players were rested against Brentford on Wednesday night, we will be strong enough to pick up another win on the road. Although Declan Rice’s likely absence due to injury is a concern, our legend predicts a comfortable 2-0 victory.

He defends his prediction, saying on his Sportskeeda column, “This is a must-win game for Arsenal considering they face Manchester City next weekend, and I think they will get all three points at the Vitality Stadium.

“Bournemouth simply haven’t got going this season and are struggling to put points on the board, so I can’t see them getting anything out of this game. The Gunners rested a lot of players for the Carabao Cup clash against Brentford and still won 1-0, so their main players will be fit and raring to go this weekend.

“Arsenal need Rice back as soon as possible, although I don’t know how long it’s going to take for him to return to full fitness.”

As far as I’m concerned, every single game is a must win now, including our game against City, or we will see them open up at big gap at the top of the table…

