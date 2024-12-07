Merson predicts Arsenal will be “very careful” at Fulham but expects a narrow win

Arsenal lost the 2023-24 Premier League title fight by two points; if they had converted one of their defeats from last season into a triumph, they would have won the league.

One defeat that some think cost them the league title was a 2-1 loss to Fulham at Craven Cottage. If Arsenal had won that game, they would have been the Premier League’s defending champions.

Last season, Fulham made it their mission to stymie Arsenal’s title hopes. It wasn’t only that defeat that frustrated Arsenal; the Gunners’ failure to beat them at the Emirates before that in the earlier encounter was also a cause of anguish.

It’s mind-boggling how the Cottagers managed to remain undefeated against our Arsenal team last season.

Yes, he believes that Fulham’s 3-1 victory over Brighton gives the Marco Silva-led team a chance in that game, but he also suggests stopping Arsenal’s momentum would be hard.

That said, he is confident Arsenal will be cautious heading into this game, which he predicts will end 2-1 in their favor.

He claimed, “It all depends on what happens with Fulham tonight. If they beat Brighton, they will cause problems to Arsenal. But if they lose, they will be in trouble against the Gunners

“Fulham are a decent team but I just think Arsenal are on an incredible run and it will be tough to stop them. Let’s not forget that Arsenal lost this fixture last season and that eventually led to them losing the Premier League title so they will be very careful. Fulham 1-2 Arsenal.”

After four wins in a row following the November international break, Arsenal fans will be hoping the trend continues.

Our boys want to be better than last season, and beating Fulham on Sunday will see them do that. Arteta and the boys need to keep winning and keep the pressure on the league leaders Liverpool.

With Liverpool’s merseyside derby postponed today, we have a big chance to close that reducing gap.

Keep the pressure on boys!

Benjamin Kenneth

