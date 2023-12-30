Merson predicts Arsenal’s derby against Fulham tomorrow

Arsenal must beat Fulham to get back on track. A different outcome would see them gradually lose ground in the title chase, and here’s why: Paul Merson predicts a 4-0 win for Manchester City over Sheffield United in his Sportskeeda PL predictions column.

He believes the game will only go one way, and the only question is how many goals City will score. The defending champs are on 37 points with a game in hand; if they win this weekend, they will be on the same points as Arsenal if the Gunners lose.

Aside from Man City’s game, we will also be watching Liverpool vs. Newcastle where Paul Merson predicts a 2-0 Liverpool win over the Magpies, who have struggled owing to injuries in recent weeks. He claims that the Reds are playing them at a golden time when they can thrash them.

That said, Paul Merson predicts Arsenal will beat Fulham 2-0, citing Kai Havertz’s return as a boost for Arsenal (he was suspended for the Thursday loss to West Ham) and Fulham’s recent troubles in front of goal. Nonetheless, the fact that it is a derby may make the game difficult.

Although Merson expects that all of the big PL title contenders will win (I’m still not convinced that Villa are one of them), Arsenal must stick to winning and pick better results than Liverpool, who lead the league (two points ahead of them), and Manchester City, who are three points behind them with a game in hand. Arsenal cannot afford to drop points from now on. All they need to do is fight for control of the title race.

Daniel O

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…