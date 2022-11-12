Merson predicts Arsenal’s league position during the World Cup break

Paul Merson has predicted Arsenal’s game against Wolves this weekend, which is their last game before the World Cup.

Mikel Arteta’s men have won 11 of 13 league games so far and they remain at the top of the EPL table.

They will play Wolves this evening before the long World Cup break and will want to go into it with another win.

Wolves have been struggling this season and they have sacked Bruno Lage as their manager.

They remain without a manager as Julen Lopetegui only takes over after this game.

Arsenal will be licking their lips when they consider the poor form of their opponents and Merson believes they will win the game, which guarantees they will remain top of the league by the World Cup break.

He predicts in his column of Sportskeeda:

“They’ve become a proper team. I think they’ve got too much for Wolves and should be able to win this game.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Wolves have some of the finest players in the Premier League in their squad and they have given us problems in the past.

However, we should beat them in this game considering that they are struggling this term.

Beating them and remaining top of the league table during the World Cup is an ideal scenario for us. But our players must work hard to achieve it.