Merson predicts Arsenal v Burnley and expects us to leapfrog over Spurs

The weekend is quickly approaching, and another round of Premier League games will be played. After returning to winning ways against Sevilla in the Champions League midweek after losing the previous two games, the Gunners will be seeking to build on their 2-0 triumph on Wednesday night.

Arsenal’s next game is against Burnley. Looking at the game, I can’t help but think Arsenal will run riot and thrash the Clarets. Paul Merson, like myself, believes Arsenal will defeat Kompany’s team. In fact, the Arsenal icon predicts a 3-0 win for the Gunners in his Sportskeeda column.

About why he believes the game will end that way, he believes Burnley’s stubbornness in not changing their style would cost them once again against an Arsenal team desperate for a win. “I don’t see anything but an Arsenal win here. They got a big result against Sevilla, a 2-0 win, in midweek. It’s great for them to be winning again after their disappointment at Newcastle United under controversial circumstances,” said Merson.

“I don’t see anything getting in between Arsenal and three points here. I worry for Burnley. They keep on playing total football and it is not working out for them. It’s about time they decided that they’re going a different route because something has got to give there.”

The prospect of Arsenal winning is reassuring. Notably, other than the Arsenal versus Burnley game, Merson made predictions of three other games that the Gooners would be interested in seeing how they played out.

He predicted that Wolves would hammer Tottenham (who have red cards and injury concerns) 2-1, Chelsea versus Manchester City would end in a 1-1 draw, and Liverpool would thrash Brentford 3-0. If these predictions come true, Arsenal will go past Tottenham but behind Manchester City and Liverpool. They could have the same number of points as Liverpool, 27, but be one point behind Manchester City.

Darren N