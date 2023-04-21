Paul Merson predicts the Arsenal v Southampton “big game in the title race”

Paul Merson predicts

Arsenal vs. Southampton is the biggest fixture in European football this Friday. This fixture has so much meaning for Gooners. It may be the start of one of the most beautiful stages of their 2022–23 campaign.

Of all that has been said about the Gunners’ remaining fixtures, the one thing that is clear is that they need to win every one of them. That winning run should start with this Southampton game.

You may think that the Gunners are going through a bit of a blip with two draws in a row, but the fact remains that we are unbeaten in our last 9 League games, so it is little surprise that Arsenal are extremely hot favourites, but the Saints are a bit of a bogey team for us. In our last four League meetings Arsenal have only won once, and they also knocked us out of the FA Cup in 2021, so we can't assume that the result is a foregone conclusion.

But many are sure Arsenal will return to winning ways against the Saints after our two disappointing match days. Paul Merson has taken to his Sportskeeda column to reveal his thoughts about the Arsenal vs. Southampton clash. He claims Arsenal is beating Walcott and Co . 3-0, a win that he says puts his former club in a good position to complete what they started this season by going ahead and winning the league.

“This is a big game in the title race, and Arsenal need to get back to where they were,” Merson said.

“They’ve run out of luck a little bit—for all the last-minute goals they’ve scored this season, it’s coming the other way now. They did brilliantly to go up 2-0 against West Ham, but they then got complacent.

“Arsenal aren’t playing badly, but they are getting punished for things they got away with at the start of the season.

“Bukayo Saka was incredibly brave to take a penalty after his miss at the Euros. People miss penalties, and I’d be shocked if he didn’t take the next one for Arsenal.

“If you had to pick a game to bounce back this season, you’d take Southampton at home.

“I still think Arsenal will win the league this season, and they should be able to win this game.

“I’m going for a 3-0 home win.”

What are your predictions for this game? Personally, I believe Merson’s prediction is on point. Arsenal are winning and are going to pressurise their main rivals, Manchester City, by going 7 points ahead of them (even if the Citizens would have played two games less).