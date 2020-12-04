Merson reckons Arsenal are too predictable and they need you know who

Paul Merson has admitted that he is worried about Arsenal because the Gunners have become very easy to play against and beat.

Mikel Arteta made the club one of the toughest sides to play against when he became their manager late last year.

That form was one of the reasons why they beat the likes of Manchester City and Chelsea to win the FA Cup.

That FA Cup win gave them some confidence to spend in the transfer market with the hopes that they might end this campaign in a Champions League place.

The campaign started well with the team having one of the best defences in the league, but they are struggling for goals now and having a good defence makes little sense if you cannot score.

Merson wonders why Spurs built a new stadium and they are still spending money, while Arsenal built one and they had to sell their players.

He has also watched them struggle for creativity and he says they need Mesut Ozil back in the team to be able to solve that.

He writes on Star Sports: “It’s sad how far Arsenal have fallen behind Spurs. It’s hard to understand. Arsenal built a new stadium and had to sell players every year. Spurs built a new stadium and they’re still spending big money!

“It’s so easy to stop Arsenal at the moment. Teams go to the Emirates thinking they should be getting something there.

“Mesut Ozil would make a difference in this team. Who else have they got who can pick a pass or thread the ball through the eye of a needle? I really worry for Arsenal at the moment.”