Merson reckons Arsenal should follow through interest in Chelsea star

According to Paul Merson, Chelsea should be rational and keep Mason Mount, whom he believes is a player with a wow factor. The Arsenal legend made the remarks amid speculation that Arteta is interested in the Blues’ playmaker following Jorginho to the Emirates.

According to Football Insider, Liverpool and Arsenal have made approaches to Mount to join their projects. The 24-year-old has been linked with a transfer away from Stamford Bridge in recent months following the breakdown of contract negotiations. His contract will expire in June 2024, and with this, the Blues may opt to sell him rather than allow him to go on a free transfer next summer. Aside from his contract situation, he has failed to perform at the high level for which he is known and has had his game time limited. The word is that he is irritated by his limited game time.

“There are 30 players there — it’s ridiculous. For me, you’ve got to keep Mason Mount straight away,” said Merson on Sky Sports News in discussion of potential Chelsea exits.

“Mount looks like the one going [this summer], and you’re like, ‘wow’.

“All right, he hasn’t been great this season and hasn’t been playing a lot because of his injury, but he’s one of their standout players last season and one of England’s best players.”

🗣️ "You've got to keep Mason Mount." ☑️ Paul Merson can't believe Chelsea could be letting their midfielder leave this summer pic.twitter.com/Bscji22iQ8 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) April 29, 2023

Merson highly rates Mount; there is no doubt about that. If Arteta wants him, I don’t see why that deal isn’t prioritised in the summer. Odegaard doesn’t have a perfect backup; tell me why the Chelsea man can’t be that.

Daniel O

