Paul Merson gives a harsh verdict on Jesus and Nketiah

Former Arsenal player, Paul Merson, has strongly advocated for the club to acquire a new striker, expressing his belief that Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah are not of the calibre required to elevate the team to the next level.

In the previous transfer window, Arsenal chose not to sign a new striker, appearing content with Nketiah and Jesus as their primary options. Despite a successful season on loan at Reims, the Gunners even parted ways with Folarin Balogun. However, Merson remains unconvinced that Jesus and Nketiah can resolve the team’s goal-scoring issues.

Merson further recommended Ivan Toney as a potential addition to the Arsenal squad. Toney has been linked with a move to the Emirates for an extended period.

‘I’ve always said it from day one – Eddie Nketiah is not going to win you the Premier League,’ Merson told Sky Sports.

‘You need a proper centre forward. I’m not blaming Nketiah because they drew 2-2 with Tottenham but with 32 games to go and all the Champions League games they have to play, I don’t think he takes them to the next level. I don’t even think Gabriel Jesus takes them to the next level.’

He added: ‘It’s alright sitting there and thinking: ‘they need a centre forward’ – but who is there?

‘Only Ivan Toney is available for them in January – there aren’t many centre forwards around in the world. They’re a dying breed.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Merson knows how important it is for us to have a good striker in the Premier League this season.

We need someone who can score up to 20 goals in the league alone, but Nketiah and Jesus do not seem to have that many goals in them individually.

