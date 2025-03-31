Merson reveals how Arsenal can win the Premier League title “comfortably” next season

Paul Merson believes Arsenal have a strong chance of winning the Premier League title next season, but he insists there are key areas the club must address to make it a reality.

The Gunners have finished behind the eventual champions in the last two seasons, and there is a possibility that this trend will continue in the current campaign. While Mikel Arteta’s side remains hopeful of securing the title this term, Liverpool are currently seen as the favourites to be crowned champions.

Regardless of how this season concludes, next year will present another opportunity for Arsenal to challenge for the Premier League title. The squad boasts several high-quality players capable of competing at the highest level, and they will be determined to build on their recent progress. In the meantime, Arsenal are focused on winning as many of their remaining matches as possible in an effort to keep their title ambitions alive.

However, former Arsenal midfielder Paul Merson believes the club can be the team to beat next season—provided they make the right decisions in the transfer market. He is particularly convinced that signing a top-class centre-forward will be crucial to their title aspirations.

Speaking to Football Insider, Merson outlined his thoughts on what Arsenal must do to take the final step towards Premier League glory:

“They’ll need a centre-forward.

“They have to get a centre-forward. If they don’t get a centre-forward I don’t see them winning the league next season.

“If they get a centre-forward I see them winning it quite comfortably. I think from the goalie to the midfield, the back four and the goalkeeper I think are as good as any, they just need that goalscorer.”

Merson’s assessment highlights the widely acknowledged need for Arsenal to strengthen their attacking options. While the team has been strong defensively and possesses a competitive midfield, the absence of a prolific striker has been a concern. If Arsenal can secure a high-quality goalscorer in the summer transfer window, they could significantly increase their chances of winning the league.

Ultimately, while Arsenal have a strong foundation, success next season will depend on key signings and the squad performing at their best throughout the campaign.

