Merson reveals when he thinks the Premier League title race could be over

Paul Merson has weighed in on the Premier League title race and has pinpointed the moment he believes Liverpool could move out of Arsenal’s reach.

The Gunners currently trail the Reds by six points, and Arne Slot’s side still has a game in hand, which could extend their lead even further. As the season progresses, that additional fixture will be played, putting Liverpool level on games with Arsenal and potentially widening the gap at the top of the table.

Liverpool has been in outstanding form this season, competing in multiple competitions, which has led to a congested fixture schedule. The Merseyside club remains in the Carabao Cup, Premier League, the Champions League, and the FA Cup, meaning they face a relentless run of games in the coming weeks.

In contrast, Arsenal has a less demanding schedule after exiting both the FA Cup and Carabao Cup earlier in the campaign. With only the Premier League and the Champions League to focus on, Mikel Arteta’s men have an advantage in terms of freshness, but they still need to capitalise on it by winning their games.

Merson, however, is concerned that Liverpool could effectively end Arsenal’s title hopes if they secure victory over Everton. Speaking to Metro Sport, he explained how a win in the Merseyside derby could put Slot’s side in a commanding position:

*”They’ve got two [trophies left to win], one they could be out of by Wednesday night in my opinion.

“If Liverpool win at Everton, that’ll be nine points clear with 15-odd games left. They’d have to lose four of them, which I think would be impossible. To me, it comes down to Wednesday.”*

The scenario Merson describes is undoubtedly worrying for Arsenal, as a nine-point deficit at this stage of the season would be extremely difficult to overturn. However, football is unpredictable, and there is still a long way to go in the campaign.

For Arsenal, the key remains to focus on their own performances and ensure they take maximum points from their games. While they cannot influence Liverpool’s results, they must stay consistent and be ready to pounce if the league leaders slip up.