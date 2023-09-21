Merson says Arsenal are “the danger” to Man City’s Champions League dominance

Only one club can stop Manchester City, and Arsenal’s former striker Paul Merson says it’s us.

After their dominant run in the Premier European competition last season, winning it, Merson says Manchester City are the team to beat in the Champions League. A 3-1 win over Red Star Belgrade saw them start their Champions League defence with a resounding win.

He argues the current Manchester City I’d stronger than Zinedine Zidane’s Real Madrid side, which won the trophy three times in a row between 2016 and 2018.

“I think they’re [City] the team to beat. I think they’re head and shoulders above everybody, in my opinion,” he said on Sky Sports.

“I think the only thing that can beat them really for me is the final when it’s a one-off game, but when you’re playing over two legs, 180 minutes, I don’t know anybody who’s going to be able to mix it with them; I really don’t.

“And I think they will take all the beating. When you look at Real Madrid when they won it three times on the trot, I don’t think it was that much dominant as what you’d think Man City are now.

“I don’t think Real Madrid were that far clear of the rest. I mean, you had Barcelona, who was heads or tails. Here, I don’t see heads or tails.”

The Arsenal back where they belong tonight 👍 — Paul Merson (@PaulMerse) September 20, 2023

Even so, he went on to admit that, though Arsenal may be inexperienced after not making it to the competition for the last 6 years, he feels we will be going past the group stages, after which he predicts we will be too hot to handle.

“When you look at the teams like Bayern Munich, Arsenal, PSG… I think for me the danger would be Arsenal,” the former midfielder added.

“They’ve got good players. Declan Rice coming in. I know he’s not played in the Champions League, but these are international pros.

“They’ve played in big tournaments, you know, European championships, World Cups which, to be honest, is bigger than the Champions League in my opinion.

“Arsenal’s group’s a good group. I think they get through that group. I think they become a dangerous team when they get through the group.

“Arsenal are one of them teams you won’t want to play, in my opinion. I think you get to the quarterfinals, last 16. I don’t think you’d be happy if you drew Arsenal, and that’s why I think they got a chance.

“I think with the other teams, PSG have had 100 times better players over the years, and they’ve never looked like really winning it, and I don’t see them winning it again this time around.”

The dominant 4-0 win over PSV is a perfect start for us in the Champions League. With 3 points in the bag and leading the group already, everything hints at us getting out of this group and doing something magical.

What a fairy-tale it would be if we could beat Man City in the Champions League Final.

Well, I can dream, can’t I?

Sam P

