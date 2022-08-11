Merson says Arsenal is one injury away from trouble in this position

Former Arsenal man Paul Merson believes they need to improve their attacking options.

The Gunners have added Gabriel Jesus and Marquinhos to their attack in this transfer window.

They now start with an attacking trio of Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus.

The three of them did well as they opened their campaign with a 2-0 win against Crystal Palace at the weekend.

Mikel Arteta’s side will want to build on that, and they seem to have the attacking firepower to sustain a title charge, at least for the first half of this season.

Merson admits their current attack looks good, however, he fears that it lacks depth and believes a single injury could see them struggle to score goals.

He writes on Sportskeeda: “The front four look lively for Arsenal.

“They’ve got everything between them and if they stay fit, Arsenal are going to have a good Premier League season. If one of them gets injured, however, they’re in trouble.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Squad depth is very important because the season is long, and we will compete in at least four competitions.

The goal is to achieve success in at least one of them, but we will hardly succeed in that regard if we don’t have enough players.

In a long season, some of our players will get injured, and others would be suspended. If there are no alternatives, we will suffer in these circumstances.

