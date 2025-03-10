Merson says Arsenal star has probably played his last game for the club

Raheem Sterling remained on the bench for the entirety of Arsenal’s match against Manchester United, raising further doubts about his role in Mikel Arteta’s plans.

The Chelsea loanee, a highly experienced player, might have been expected to come on as a substitute in the second half, particularly in a match where Arsenal needed attacking inspiration. However, Arteta opted against using him, a decision that speaks volumes about the manager’s current stance on the Englishman.

Sterling was widely regarded as one of the top players in the Premier League during his time at Manchester City. However, his loan move to Arsenal has not gone as planned, and it now appears to be a transfer the club regrets. Despite his pedigree, he has struggled to make an impact, and Arteta has continued to leave him out of his plans.

Following his omission from the match against United, Paul Merson suggested that Sterling’s time at Arsenal may effectively be over. As quoted on Sky Sports, Merson remarked:

“He (Sterling) was probably sat there wondering if he’ll ever play again for Arsenal.”

When Arsenal secured Sterling’s loan from Chelsea, there were high expectations, particularly as Arteta had convinced supporters that the winger still had plenty to contribute. However, his continued absence from the team suggests otherwise.

Moving forward, it is hoped that Arteta has learned from this experience and will be more selective when considering players from rival clubs, particularly those who are no longer at their peak. Arsenal are an ambitious club and should focus on signing players who remain influential and important at their current teams, rather than taking risks on players struggling for form elsewhere.