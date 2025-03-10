Merson says Arsenal star has probably played his last game for the club

Raheem Sterling remained on the bench for the entirety of Arsenal’s match against Manchester United, raising further doubts about his role in Mikel Arteta’s plans.
The Chelsea loanee, a highly experienced player, might have been expected to come on as a substitute in the second half, particularly in a match where Arsenal needed attacking inspiration. However, Arteta opted against using him, a decision that speaks volumes about the manager’s current stance on the Englishman.
Sterling was widely regarded as one of the top players in the Premier League during his time at Manchester City. However, his loan move to Arsenal has not gone as planned, and it now appears to be a transfer the club regrets. Despite his pedigree, he has struggled to make an impact, and Arteta has continued to leave him out of his plans.
Following his omission from the match against United, Paul Merson suggested that Sterling’s time at Arsenal may effectively be over. As quoted on Sky Sports, Merson remarked:
“He (Sterling) was probably sat there wondering if he’ll ever play again for Arsenal.”
When Arsenal secured Sterling’s loan from Chelsea, there were high expectations, particularly as Arteta had convinced supporters that the winger still had plenty to contribute. However, his continued absence from the team suggests otherwise.
Moving forward, it is hoped that Arteta has learned from this experience and will be more selective when considering players from rival clubs, particularly those who are no longer at their peak. Arsenal are an ambitious club and should focus on signing players who remain influential and important at their current teams, rather than taking risks on players struggling for form elsewhere.
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
It wasn’t surprising that Arteta subbed Tierney on at left wing instead of Sterling as he’s a far better winger than Sterling. It begs the question though why he’s even on the bench if there is intention of him being played? Anyway, yes I think he’s played his last game for us.
Tierney put one of the best crosses of the game into Odergaard who fluffed his lines again. Left foot, left wing and doesn’t hardly use our best LB.
Sterling should not have played his first.
One of the worst signings of all time.
Saw the sense in it in August but sadly it has failed badly