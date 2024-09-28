Merson says Arsenal’s title chances hinge on the consistency of our defence is key to trophies

Arsenal has contended with Manchester City for the Premier League title twice in a row but has failed to win. Arsenal missed out on league glory by 5 points in 2022-23 and 2 points last season.

This time the Gunners are off to another promising start, being unbeaten in their first five games and collecting 11 points, two fewer than league leaders Manchester City. The goal is to keep their strong start to the league season, maintain their unbeatten status, and secure the league title this time.

Paul Merson has made an intriguing claim about how Arsenal can win the league. According to Merson, if Arsenal want to win the league, they must accomplish one thing against their opponents this season. He believes his former team can compete for glory if they continue to score at will and do not concede more than one goal per game.

Merson wrote on Sportskeeda: “From now until the end of the season, Arsenal should not let in more than one goal in any football match, that should be their aim.

“They are always going to score goals, that’s not an issue. If they keep it tight at the back, they have a chance of winning something.”

Arsenal’s defensive consistency was a key factor in their success last season. Keeping 18 clean sheets and conceding as few as 29 goals, they were the best defensive Premier League side. Our Gunners can easily replicate their defensive brilliance from last season.

With the left-back reinforcement, this Arsenal team now has no defensive weaknesses, making it easier to replicate their defensive brilliance from last season. Trust Arsenal to win the league if Merson’s claims are on point, because, as already revealed this season, it is not simple to score against them; ask Brighton, Spurs, and Manchester City, and they will tell you.

