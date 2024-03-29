Merson says Man City potentially losing two players is good news for Arsenal

Paul Merson believes Arsenal will have a chance to win at the Etihad this weekend if John Stones and Kyle Walker miss the game against Manchester City.

Both players sustained injuries during the international break and are doubtful for the upcoming match against Arsenal.

City remains the favourites and they have one of the best squads in world football, so they can easily replace these players.

Arsenal is expected to field a very strong team for the match as they aim to maintain their position at the top of the league table.

Mikel Arteta’s men are already being taken seriously in the title race, and Merson believes they could secure a positive result in Manchester, contingent upon the strength of the City team.

Metro Sport quotes him saying:

‘If Kyle Walker and John Stones don’t play I don’t see Arsenal not getting a result.

‘If all the player are fit for City, they’ll win this, because they just turn up and win big football matches. This result will hinge of the fitness of the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Walker and Stones.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

We will hardly see anyone that will back us to defeat Manchester City and that is understandable because they are currently the favourites to win the title.

However, we can also thrive as underdogs because City is now under pressure to win.

