Merson talks about the difficulty of judging form ahead of the NLD

Arsenal is in top form heading into the north London derby game against Tottenham this weekend and they are the favourites.

Mikel Arteta’s side has topped the league standings for much of this season and continues to prove unstoppable, while Spurs struggles with inconsistency and mediocrity.

When both clubs meet, fans will feel the Gunners have an advantage, but former Arsenal man Paul Merson does not think so.

He believes derby games are different and could go either way, regardless of who is in better shape before the game.

He writes on Sky Sports:

‘I think Tottenham beating Crystal Palace was a great result for Arsenal because in my opinion it just covered over the cracks.

‘If Harry Kane played for Crystal Palace, they would have won easily. Tottenham were atrocious in the first half.

‘If they had lost that game, as it looked like they were going to before half-time, then on Sunday everybody goes: ‘Oh, Arsenal are going to wipe the floor with Tottenham.

‘That would have increased the pressure on Arsenal but it just doesn’t happen in big derby games. These games are never as easy as they might look for either side.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Derbies are truly different and form often does not count, so Arsenal must be prepared to go into that game and try to win it with everything they have.

We must not underestimate Spurs because Antonio Conte’s men are a dangerous side when they are in full flow and we expect them to be at their best regardless of their recent form.

Mikel Arteta On the massive Tottenham v Arsenal game on Sunday

