Arsenal are closer than ever to signing a new world-class striker, with most fans and neutrals expecting Andrea Berta to make that happen in the summer. Since they lost the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette, Arsenal have not had a striker they can fully rely on. They have delayed signing one partly because Mikel Arteta trusts Kai Havertz, whom he has converted into a false nine.

The German is limited, and he is not the prolific striker that Arsenal need to win as many trophies as they should be securing. The Gunners know that they must sign a new striker to improve their team and take the next step, which is winning major trophies. Several names are currently on their radar, and Arsenal will do everything possible to sign the right players in the coming months.

Former Gunner turned pundit Paul Merson also believes that Arsenal must buy a proven goalscorer and has recommended a striker he feels can end their wait for the Premier League title. Writing on Sportskeeda, Merson said, “I think Isak surely wants to be involved in the Champions League next season and that could play a key role here. Arsenal seem like the best possible move for him if he leaves Newcastle though. If the Gunners get him, they will win the league by 10 points!”

Isak is one of the world’s best strikers, and the Swede has simply been fantastic. If Arsenal manage to add him to their squad, they would be signing a player who can guarantee goals at the highest level. His performances for Newcastle have demonstrated his quality, and his style of play would fit perfectly with Arsenal’s attacking philosophy. Signing a player of Isak’s calibre could be the final piece that transforms the Gunners from title contenders into champions. Arsenal’s ambitions are clear, and making the right additions to the squad will be vital if they are to turn potential into tangible success next season.