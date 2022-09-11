Merson tips the Gunners to beat Chelsea and Man Utd to a top-four spot

Paul Merson has tipped Arsenal to make the top four at the end of this season after their impressive start to this campaign.

Mikel Arteta’s side has not played in the Champions League since 2017 and they have been struggling to return to the competition since then.

This campaign offers them a good chance to achieve that and their start to it will fill their fans with confidence that they can make the UCL places.

Tottenham, Chelsea, and Manchester United are the three clubs considered to be chasing the final two spots in the top four, with Liverpool and Manchester City nailed on to get a spot in it.

Merson believes Arteta’s team will earn a spot in the UCL places because of how they have started this season.

He said, as quoted by The Daily Mail:

‘It’s still early doors, but I think the Premier League top-four this season will be Manchester City, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal in whatever order.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

These are early days, and it is hard to tell which team will make the top four, but we have made a fine start to the term, and it is easy to see why we are among the favourites.

But the players have to stay focused on winning one game at a time because that is one way we will achieve our goals.

