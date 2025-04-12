Merson wants today’s Arsenal team to reflect Real Madrid challenge

Paul Merson has urged Arsenal to consider resting some of their key players for their Premier League fixture against Brentford, suggesting their focus should be firmly on their Champions League clash with Real Madrid. The Gunners are still competing on two fronts—domestically and in Europe—as they aim to secure silverware in what has been a promising campaign under Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal recently delivered a commanding 3-0 victory over Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final, placing them in a strong position ahead of the return leg in Spain. The European tie comes shortly after their league match against Brentford, prompting Merson to advise prioritising continental success.

While Arsenal remain within reach of Liverpool in the Premier League, especially given the Reds’ recent inconsistency, Merson is unconvinced that a domestic title challenge is still realistic. He believes that Arteta’s side would be better served by focusing their resources on achieving European glory.

Writing for SportsKeeda, Merson stated:

“They have no chance of winning the league title anymore so they will focus on the Champions League.

I wouldn’t start Bukayo Saka in this game. He was excellent during midweek and Arsenal will need him fresh for the second leg.

The same applies to Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard, so I’m expecting a few changes with Raheem Sterling potentially involved from the start.”

Merson’s suggestion to rest central figures such as Saka, Rice, and Ødegaard reflects a pragmatic approach to squad management. He believes conserving energy for the high-stakes return leg in Madrid is essential to ensure Arsenal can finish the job and progress to the semi-finals.

Nonetheless, the decision is far from straightforward. Arsenal’s squad does possess depth and quality, but with the Premier League title still mathematically within reach, the temptation to field a strong lineup remains. A misstep against Brentford could cost valuable points in the title race, even if the Champions League is now perceived as the more attainable prize.

Ultimately, the challenge for Arteta lies in finding the right balance—protecting his stars for the European fixture while maintaining enough strength to secure three points at home in the league.

