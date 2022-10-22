Merson warns Arsenal target about moving to the Emirates

Wilfried Zaha has been on the radar of Arsenal for several seasons and the Ivorian could join them as a free agent next summer.

The Gunners moved for Nicolas Pepe over him in 2019 and continue to be linked with a move for him.

However, Palace has held firm to their star man until this season, which could be his last at the club.

The Eagles are keen for him to sign a contract extension, but Zaha seems intent on spending the next years of his career at a bigger club and will ignore their offer.

A move to Arsenal could be on his mind, but former Gunner Paul Merson has warned him the grass is not always greener on the other side.

He said via The Daily Mail: ‘Wilfried Zaha plays every week at Crystal Palace.

‘He can have a bad game and still start the following match and that might not happen at a Big Six club.

‘I think he should seriously consider his options before running down his contract. He’s a legend at Palace and the manager loves him.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Zaha is one of the finest wingers in the Premier League, but the attacker will struggle to bench Arsenal’s current options.

At Palace, he is one of the first names on the team sheet, but that will change if he moves to Arsenal and he might spend the rest of his career as a bench warmer.