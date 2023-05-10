Merson “was shocked” that Vieira started for Arsenal ahead of Jorginho

There’s a slight chance Arsenal can win the Premier League. However, six games ago, when they were still eight points clear at the top of the table, Arsenal were no doubt favourites to clinch the 2022–23 PL crown. Between then and now, much has changed; the Gunners went on a four-game winless run, failing to beat Liverpool, West Ham, Southampton, and Manchester City before winning their last two games against Chelsea and Newcastle.

That poor run of four games has Arsenal wishing Man City would drop six points for them to walk away with the league title. Paul Merson feels that had Mikel Arteta opted to switch his midfield during that winless run, he would have been in a position where only his team’s results determined whether they won the league. After watching Jorginho dazzle in Arsenal’s last two games, where he has started in place of Thomas Partey, Merson believes the Italian would have easily afforded Arsenal wins rather than the disappointing draws they got.

“I think Mikel Arteta will have learnt lessons from this last month,” Merson told Sky Sports. “Looking back, Jorginho should have started against Southampton

“It was a game Arsenal simply had to win, not by seven or eight goals, just win.

“I know hindsight is crystal clear, but Jorginho was brought in for a reason, and I think he would have helped keep things tight, ensured Southampton didn’t score, and then created chances.

“I was shocked Fabio Vieira, who has not had a great season, played ahead of Jorginho, and Arsenal went on to draw the game.

On why Arsenal’s midfield need Jorginho at this high-stakes time of the season, the ex-Gunner added: “Jorginho manages the game. People say he cannot run, but you don’t have to run; his brain is quick. You’re better off having a quick brain than quick legs.

“You know what the best skill in football is? It isn’t stepovers or flicks; funnily enough, it’s finding your teammates with the ball.

“It’s an unbelievable skill that often goes under the radar. Everyone wants to see players beating seven defenders and scoring amazing solo goals, but the best skill is passing the ball successfully.

“Don’t talk to me about ballers! It’s about keeping the ball, looking after the ball, passing, and moving. Jorginho was man-of-the-match at Newcastle because he did just that.”

Yes, Jorginho could have made the difference, but we can’t cry over spilled milk; the league title may be hard to win this term, but Arsenal can just end the season in style. If Man City drop points, well and good.

As for Arsenal, winning their last three games is a priority, and dropping Jorginho is criminal.

