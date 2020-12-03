Merson will not give up making a case for Ozil’s return

Paul Merson is one of the outspoken supporters for the return of Mesut Ozil to the Arsenal first team, and he won’t stop clamouring for his recall.

The German has been axed from the Arsenal first team since Project Restart and he isn’t even registered to play any official game for them this season.

As he wallows in limbo, Arsenal has been struggling with creativity, and they cannot buy a win right now.

This is despite the fact that they signed Thomas Partey in the summer and they also brought back Dani Ceballos in the last transfer window.

As they struggle to score, Merson thinks that Ozil is the missing piece of the jigsaw and he has urged Mikel Arteta to bring back the German into the team.

He claimed that with Thomas Partey in Arsenal’s midfield, Ozil will thrive.

According to him, the current Arsenal attackers need balls to feed on that Ozil can comfortably provide for them.

He said via Sky Sports: “For me, Mesut Ozil comes back in the team if Thomas Partey is fit.

“Partey gets around the pitch, dominates the midfield and dictates the game. Him playing opens up a chance for Ozil.

“At the moment, Arsenal have nobody in there to provide the forwards. You can make runs all day long, but if you’re a centre-forward, your runs are only as good as the players playing behind you.

“When these Arsenal players are getting the ball in midfield, with time, is Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang making the run?

“Is he confident they are going to see his run and are capable of getting that ball through the eye of a needle? I’d say no, so they need creativity.”