Merson worried about people talking to Nwaneri after his former coach’s comments

Paul Merson has voiced his concerns about the development of Arsenal starlet Ethan Nwaneri after a former coach made a high-profile comparison between the teenager and Manchester City’s Phil Foden. Nwaneri is regarded as one of Arsenal’s brightest prospects, and the club has carefully managed his integration into senior football to ensure steady progress. However, comments from Dan Micciche, one of Nwaneri’s ex-academy coaches, describing him as being on par with Foden, have sparked debate.

Merson, speaking to Football365, warned that such lofty comparisons could derail the youngster’s focus and potentially create issues. He emphasised the importance of managing expectations and surrounding Nwaneri with the right support system to prevent him from demanding too much too soon.

Merson said: “His ability to get on the ball, he’s intelligent, he makes runs, he can beat people, he can see a pass. I’d be worried if I was the manager, him [Nwaneri’s former academy coach] saying that [comparison’s to Foden, Sancho, and Palmer].

“If I’m Arteta I’d be worried. I’d be thinking, ‘please don’t say that’. Not just building him up too much, because he’ll start thinking, ‘well I should be in the team now because I’m better than Foden’. I’m not saying it’s him but it’s the people around him. Hopefully he does [have good people around him].”

Arsenal fans are eager to see Nwaneri get more game time, as his talent is undeniable in his cameo appearances. However, Merson believes the club is right to be cautious and ensure the teenager develops without the weight of premature expectations.

Arsenal’s strategy of nurturing young talents has worked well in the past, and Nwaneri’s development plan is crucial to his success. Leaving the club too early in search of more game time could lead to setbacks, and patience is key for both the player and his advisors. Mikel Arteta and his staff must carefully navigate the balance between exposure and protection to ensure Nwaneri reaches his potential without undue pressure.