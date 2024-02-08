Merson writes Arsenal off this season “City are on for the treble again”

Following a failed title bid last season, the Gooners expect to win the league this time. Paul Merson has cautioned Arsenal that they will face a difficult battle if they want to win the 2023–24 Premier League campaign.

One could expect the ex-Arsenal man to be biassed and tip Arteta and his team to win the title. But an impartial Merson in his Sky Sports column believes the Citizens are clear favourites to win the league and does not see anyone challenging the Cityzens for the crown.

He sees the return of Kevin de Bruyne and Erling Haaland, who have missed several key games already this season, as a significant boost to the defending champions’ title hopes. Merson said on Sky Sports, “I don’t see who beats Manchester City to the title. They have missed probably the best player in the league [in] Kevin De Bruyne, and Erling Haaland has also been out. That’s a worry at best for the others. City are on for the treble again.”

Merson’s statements do not give the Gooners comfort. But Arteta and the guys must hear him and be inspired to prove him wrong. In the end, anything is possible; Arsenal only needs to win their battles, control their fate, and hope City drops points for them to win the league and prove our skeptics wrong.

Darren N

