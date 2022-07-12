Mertesacker backs Arsenal flop to turn his situation around

Per Mertesacker has worked for Arsenal behind the scenes as a coach for much of his post-playing career, and he has been privileged to see the club’s big players play first hand.

The former defender has now spoken about the performances of Nicolas Pepe, and he backs the Ivorian to prove his worth if he remains at the club.

Arsenal wants to offload Pepe after his underwhelming spell since he moved to the Emirates in 2019.

He hardly got near the starting XI in the last campaign, and it will hardly get better in this one considering that Mikel Arteta is already targeting a new winger.

But Mertesacker insists Pepe is good enough to do a job at the Emirates. He tells Sky Sports:

“What I’ve seen in the three weeks when I was coaching there is that he has major potential.

“Hopefully we can see that at Arsenal.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Pepe has been anything but a success at Arsenal, and now is probably the best time to offload the winger.

The former Lille man has failed to deliver on the promise he showed in the French league, and time has ran out for him to do more for the Gunners now.

He would need another chance to prove he has improved, but it could be hard for him to find one in this campaign if he doesn’t leave.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Per Mertesacker Talks about Jack Wilshere, Jesus and Saliba…

Please watch, enjoy, and subscribe to Just Arsenal Vids