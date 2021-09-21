Mertesacker calls for long term patience in Arteta’s rebuilding plan for Arsenal

So we have had long interviews or statement from Vinai Venkatesham and Edu trying to explain to Arsenal fans that the Gunners have set out a long term rebuilding plan to get our team back up amongst the top table in the Premier League and Europe.

Mikel Arteta has also tried to convey the message that all our current investment is concentrated on building a young talented squad that will grow together, and can aim for success after being molded into Arteta’s perfect fighting unit.

But that comes with the warning that there are going to be setbacks and pitfalls along the way, so the fans and staff are being urged to stay strong and support the team through thick and thin until the plan comes together.

Now Per Mertesacker has also had a long interview to try and help the supporters to understand the process as well. Per told The Beautiful Game Podcast: 'Probably not [top four this season], that is what I've learnt. I'm looking more long-term, Edu needs to look long-term sometimes, we need to build a foundation for the next three or four years. Me in the academy, I live in ten year cycles,'

‘Mikel needs to address the here and now, the next games are the most important for us. I’m going to get behind the team because they need us to create that positivity and energy around the whole training ground.’

‘That’s what our whole job is as lifelong Arsenal fans to build that atmosphere. Because what happens if we go down? Do I have my job next year, what happens if we don’t reach European football? Does that have an effect on staff and numbers in the academy,’

‘So we’re trying to make sure we keep the positivity within the environment of Arsenal football club because every staff and every fan has a huge part to play in this.’

So it is clear that none of the highest ranking managers at the club are expecting instant success considering that Vinai, Edu and Martesacker have all emphasised the need for patience, and Arteta himself explaining his long term rebuilding process.

So it is clear to me, that no matter where the team finishes in the League this season, the top brass are backing Arteta for the long term and have faith in his project.

So we can assume that calling for @ArtetaOut is a total waste of breath at the moment, so we may as well just get behind the team and enjoy the highs with the lows, until we find out if Arteta’s plans finally bring us success….