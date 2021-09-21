Mertesacker calls for long term patience in Arteta’s rebuilding plan for Arsenal

So we have had long interviews or statement from Vinai Venkatesham and Edu trying to explain to Arsenal fans that the Gunners have set out a long term rebuilding plan to get our team back up amongst the top table in the Premier League and Europe.
Mikel Arteta has also tried to convey the message that all our current investment is concentrated on building a young talented squad that will grow together, and can aim for success after being molded into Arteta’s perfect fighting unit.
But that comes with the warning that there are going to be setbacks and pitfalls along the way, so the fans and staff are being urged to stay strong and support the team through thick and thin until the plan comes together.
Now Per Mertesacker has also had a long interview to try and help the supporters to understand the process as well. Arsenal are currently priced at 10/1 with sites like Thienhabet just to reach the Top Four this season, and Mertesacker doesn’t think that there is much hope of reaching those heights in this campaign, or maybe not even next season either! Per told The Beautiful Game Podcast: ‘Probably not [top four this season], that is what I’ve learnt. I’m looking more long-term, Edu needs to look long-term sometimes, we need to build a foundation for the next three or four years. Me in the academy, I live in ten year cycles,’
‘Mikel needs to address the here and now, the next games are the most important for us. I’m going to get behind the team because they need us to create that positivity and energy around the whole training ground.’
‘That’s what our whole job is as lifelong Arsenal fans to build that atmosphere. Because what happens if we go down? Do I have my job next year, what happens if we don’t reach European football? Does that have an effect on staff and numbers in the academy,’
‘So we’re trying to make sure we keep the positivity within the environment of Arsenal football club because every staff and every fan has a huge part to play in this.’
So it is clear that none of the highest ranking managers at the club are expecting instant success considering that Vinai, Edu and Martesacker have all emphasised the need for patience, and Arteta himself explaining his long term rebuilding process.
So it is clear to me, that no matter where the team finishes in the League this season, the top brass are backing Arteta for the long term and have faith in his project.
So we can assume that calling for @ArtetaOut is a total waste of breath at the moment, so we may as well just get behind the team and enjoy the highs with the lows, until we find out if Arteta’s plans finally bring us success….
Like I said in the previous post, the spuds who were winning one nil and thinking all is well untill they started losing 3 nils. Let that not happen to Arsenal and I can see the players especially the defense playing with determination not to lose the game rather than anything else. This unrecognizable pattern of football is not sustainable. Soon the mental strength of the defense will cave in and we may start conceding 2-3 goals again. The attack is failing the team. Pepe is more interested in the man he is going to dribble than actually going direct with his runs. Saka who could create can no longer create, relies too much on his left foot and doesn’t have scoring instinct. Why not roll out the Calvary at this point in Martinelli, Nketiah, Lacazette and Auba to play together with Lacazette linking with the midfield and attack and Martinelli allowed to roam and play the free role? With Lokonga, Partey and Lacazette dropping deep to support and hold the midfield, their grit, strength and energy will make the midfield very strong first and foremost and then Lacazette can also create and link up with the attack which he is good at and then we can see his trade mark long range shots from outside the box. A 4-2-1-3 system is suitable for this and all 4 players can play direct football and can shoot with both feet. Any of Pepe, Saka, Smith-Rowe or Odegaard in the second half to bring another dimention to the game. Dynamism from a manager is what makes him great. My 2 cents.
————————–Ramsdale————————–
Tomiyasu——White——Gabriel———Tiern/Vares
——————–Lokoga——-Partey—————-
————————–Lacazette———————–
Martinelli—————-Auba—————-Nketiah
ts time for Tavares to get his chance He can play as a winger. Saka and Pepe have been poor. Auba has also struggled a lot because in that CF position as he’s highly service reliant. I still maintain that in a side creating lot of clear cut chances he will score loads and miss as much as well. His confidence is low too. I hope after this season people open their eyes about the winger we got. He’s not going to morph into this world class player some think he well. His individual game was never there.
Tavares should’ve played ahead of Tierney, because he’s currently more confident in cutting inside. Italy have Spinazzola as their inverted LB, Man City have Cancelo and Matty Cash can cut inside/ shoot effectively from the right side, so Tierney should’ve been able to do it as well
Arsenal’s attack has been blunt but Arteta’s tactics are a cause for concern. There is a problem in the way we attack and Arteta must look into that. I also don’t like the way we press. It is not well organised. He also needs to properly identify the right lineup and formation for his style. We must also inject more energy into our play. If he can solve these issues then he will go far. I can see what he wants to do with the positional play and the like but a lot of factors are holding him back.
Patience is needed. But we must see some progress, by reaching a top six position in EPL table by the end of this year
We could have a good September, by getting at least a draw against Spurs. Next month is going to be tougher, so my expectation for October is two wins and two draws
We’ve been patient for the last 5years, when we didn’t qualify for champions league by virtue of EPL log. So, we need more 4 years of patience? That’ll be a decade of waiting
No, we’ll see whether we reach top six or not at the end of December
Gai
Spuds are beatable. Let’s not consider a draw Incase Arteta reads this post he won’t feel too lackadaisical. With the right tactics and formation the team should aim for a win and not settle for mediocrity. Arteta needs to take a clue from how Chelsea played and beat Spurs in front of their fans. In my opinion only a win I’d good enough.
NLD has always been tough, even during Wenger’s time. Spuds also have one of the best CFs in EPL and we’re still in limbo, so let’s not pressurize the team too much
That all makes sense. It seems obvious that it will take some time to build a successful team, and it’s perfectly reasonable to ask fans to be patient. This window was a good start, but more new signings are clearly needed in midfield (Replace Xhaka, Elneny, and possibly AMN depending on how he does this season) and strikers (Big questions over the futures of Auba and Laca, and it’s still not proven that Balogun/Martinelli will be good enough, and Nkatiah is still with Arsenal, etc.etc) so there’s still a lot to sort out and that will take a couple more windows at least.
@Yossarian- does it all make sense? In theory maybe, but surely we would have expected at the very least to have seen a pattern of play that would show progress. I have not seen this at all. We got over the line against a Championship quality side in Norwich, then produced a determined and battling display against Burnley. We probably deserved to win both games but let’s put into perspective the quality of the sides we played. Both are poor in terms of EPL standards and the real test will come on Sunday and against Brighton.
I would be more supportive and encouraged if I could see we have progressed, but this has not been evident at all. Or am I just not seeing something?
Metersacker is just supporting his bosses and would never say anything against Arteta, so his comments should be dismissed. We can all see what is happening on the pitch and we are not anywhere near top 4 quality and I’m struggling to see how a top 6/8 spot is likely with the mediocrity I’ve seen. Just exactly how long are we supposed to be patient for?
The team was better before the arrival of Arteta and his projects. Even before we spent too much money, the team was doing better. Arteta splashed the money and the team is going down.
The system used in academy and the one that Arteta is using, is completely different. How are we going to achieve that project? They should not fool us because Arteta acquired players like Suares and Mari. Are these considered as part of the long-term project? So, is it 3 to 4yrs project started when Arteta was employed or is it from today?
It will be from next season ,because that will be when our season starts properly ,or so we will be told that probably around Xmas time
That word patient again !
Does the club want all the fans to have patience of a saint for the next decade ,they can not keep using this excuse as it does not run with a lot of fans seeing 14 years ago we was told that we will now be able to compete with the best teams in the word ,so 14 years is not enough time for fans to wait to see us once again compete for the big titles .
Patience is all well and dandy if we see progression.
I personally do not and the football being served up to me is pathetic to say the least so
Excuse me if I do not have the Patience of a saint .
This is a mind game. Mertesacker and Arteta want to be paid whilst the team is dropping. These are not academy players that were acquired by £130 million. They were playing for big teams. How can you take 3 to 4yrs to introduce them to a system? Imagine the that this is doing to the brand. There’ll be reduction of supporters. By not qualifying to play in Europe will have financial impact. It’ll be difficult to acquire some players as the team will not be doing well. The negative impact surpass the positives
I would agree with 3 to 4yrs project if players were promoted from academy. But Arteta spends £130 million in one transfer window, and tells us is a long-term project. Everyone should open his/her eyes because this is a mind game
Players have been promoted from the academy and will continue to do so IF they are good enough.
Patience is required indeed, but the main point is that there should be clear signs of progress. Klopp also took time at Liverpool to succeed but every season there were definite signs of progress. The same thing must happen with Arteta and Arsenal, progress in every part of the field, progress in team tactics, progress in individual player development and finally progress in terms of game success rate which will invariably improve our standing. At this rate, there will be automatically a positive atmosphere in the Club which will in turn lead to more success, it is a self sustaining cyclic model, one on which most top clubs are built on and Arsenal is definitely a top Club.
Even if we were to finish in the top six, that would not be acceptable to certain contributors who will continue to slag off the team as long as Arteta is in charge.Why don’t they just have the common decency to admit that.Personally speaking, if we make the top six this season I will be delighted but breaking in to the top four will take some time particularly as the sides concerned have the financial muscle to strengthen their square when appropriate.
Squads not square.
Yeah of course- humiliated at Brentford. Embarrassed by Chelsea. Anhialated by City. Crept over the line against Norwich. Had to battle against Burnley.
Turn that around what you have written. The same people who seem to defend Arteta despite zero progress, no signs of a cohesive game plan. Insipid displays. No goal threats.
Some people just can’t see what’s in front of them and continue to support a novice who is showing no signs of being capable of doing the job is nerds to do.
Embarrasing
@Phil (wrong email again by the way!)
In my world Mikel Arteta is the manager chosen by the club, and whether we like it or not they have no intention of sacking him any time soon.
As long as he is the manager I will support and hope he brings us success. Once he is gone I will support the next man that is chosen in exactly the same way.
I simply want success for Arsenal, and if Arsenal think he is the right man for the job, then who am I to argue.
AdPat- I agree with you that Arteta is, at the moment, being supported through this transition. The point I’m making is that just how far will he be allowed to go if results and performances stop is progressing. The first three games were abject. I do not make any allowances for the COVID and injuries, the performances were so bad it was embarrassing. Are you telling me this will be allowed to continue? If we were held to draws by bothNorwich and Burnley do you seriously believe this would have been acceptable to you? Just because he is Arsenals manager and you feel he should be supported? That is not right. Wenger was sacked because he could not reverse the downward spiral he put the club into. Emery was sacked because he could not satisfy the Fanbase of progress, despite having an infinitely better record compared to Arteta. But because he is Arsenal manager, you will continue to support Arteta? For how long I wonder.
Lose to the Spuds with an uninspired performance and fans having to live with that but you would still support “The Process”? Follow that with Brighton and again a poor result and performance matters nothing to you?
Nope- not having that at all.
Someone is accountable somewhere. Surely it is Arteta. It certainly isn’t me. But I’m expected to support someone who has had more than enough time to stamp his mark down. He is yet to scratch the surface
@Phil…. “Lose to the Spuds with an uninspired performance and fans having to live with that but you would still support “The Process”? Follow that with Brighton and again a poor result and performance matters nothing to you?”
Can I turn that around?
If Arsenal Draw with the Spuds with a big show of passion, and then beat Brighton convincingly, how will YOU deal with it? Will you then support the “process”?
Fair point?
Shall we wait and see before judging mate….
It’s all loser talk, isn’t it? Patience, three to four years blah blah. It relieves the Kroenkes down of any accountability. Don’t judge us in May 2022, judge us in 2024.
The way we lost to Chelsey & Mancity was too bad. If there is any progress then you expect to see at least a very good fight in one of those games. Southampton drew with City other day. I feel it is not about any individual players but something else is wrong
I must be cynical and negative. I do not believe all this rubbish about be patient, we are building a dynasty to last a thousand years, next week will be better etc etc Football is a short term industry on the pitch. Players last 5 years at the top if they are very lucky. 5 years of patience while all around improve and a team sinks to the bottom. Meanwhile the sacked managers pick up compensation and laugh all the way to the bank. Only the poor supporter loses money each year while the ‘superstars’ gold plate their Lamborghinis. If only I had had talent!