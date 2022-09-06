Mertesacker discusses his relationship with Arteta after they joined Arsenal together

Mikel Arteta and Per Mertesacker are two key staff of Arsenal Football Club.

They hold managerial roles at different levels at the club, but they have a bond that was built by how they moved to the Emirates as players.

In 2011, Arsenal waited until deadline day to get busy, and they brought their current manager in as a midfielder, while Mertesacker joined as one of its new centre-backs.

They would prove to be important buys during their time at the club, and the Gunners even made them captain and vice-captain, respectively.

After their playing careers ended, they offered the German a role in the club’s academy, while Arteta returned in 2019 as its manager.

The Spaniard is helping Arsenal rebuild now, and Mertesacker has recalled how it all began and how Arteta helped him settle in England.

He tells TalkSport: “I always come back to these panic buys we were part of, not making a joke of it, but it is a significant journey for me and my family and everything that happened on that deadline day. Everything that happened after.

“I was not able to drive on the wrong side and Mikel took me from the hotel to the training ground for the first three or four weeks.

“Clearly from the start, we had a certain kind of bond. Then ended up being captain and vice-captain, putting the responsibility and accountability to do well for this football club.”

Adding: “I know we are both very busy, but in terms of the start of the season I couldn’t be more happy with how aligned we are in terms of first team and the academy.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Life has an unusual way of bringing people together, and this story is a nice illustration of that.

Arteta and Mertesacker are working hard to ensure we become one of the best teams in the England again, and also develop top talents in London.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Arteta: ‘Arsenal need to play with more courage’

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to