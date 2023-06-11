Mertesacker implies Arsenal are one of the favourites to sign Gundogan

Reports suggest that Arsenal is expressing significant interest in securing the services of Ilkay Gundogan, who currently stands as one of the world’s most impressive and in-form players.

Acquiring Gundogan would pose a considerable challenge for Arsenal as they strive to rebuild their squad, but it would appear that we are one of the front-runners to sign the German after listening to Gundogan’s old international team-mate and Arsenal coach Per Mertesacker. He said (in the Metro): ‘I think the clubs are queuing.

‘Because [Mikel] Arteta knows him and we probably haven’t broken off contact, we’re in a good position.

‘I think he’ll let it all sink in first and then choose from one of the four clubs.”

That’s highly promising words from the Arsenal man, and he could be a great addition, especially for free. Gundogan’s exceptional performances for Manchester City have caught the eye, especially his excellent brace that gave the FA Cup to City this season. With Gundogan commanding the Arsenal midfield, the goal-scoring prowess of Jesus may witness an upturn.

This improvement can be attributed to the unquestionable technical ability of the German midfielder, evident in his proficiency as a facilitator. Over the years, Gundogan has quietly operated in Man City’s midfield, skillfully orchestrating the flow of play to ensure smooth operations.

Introducing Gundogan to Arsenal’s midfield would bring about a sense of balance. Players like Partey or Rice would be comfortable assuming defensive responsibilities, ensuring that the ball reaches Gundogan, enabling him to link up with Odegaard or provide passes to Jesus, with whom he has already established a rapport.

It certainly looks like we have a great chance of all this coming to pass if we believe what Per says…..

