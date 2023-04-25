Mertesacker speaks up on managing Arsenal before Arteta was appointed

Arsenal’s academy coach Per Mertesacker has opened up on being a co-manager of the Gunners’ senior team for three weeks after Unai Emery left.

When the Gunners sacked the Spanish manager, they had to bring someone in who could help with managing the side temporarily.

Mertesacker and Freddie Ljungbjerg were given a chance to lead the team and the German recalls how much of a tough task it was.

He explains via The Sun:

“I had three weeks in charge of the team with Freddie Ljungberg when Unai Emery left and it was the shock of my life.

“It was overwhelming for me and I quickly realised that management was not something I wanted to pursue so I was pretty happy to go back to my job in charge of the academy.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Managing a club like Arsenal is not easy because we remain one of the top sides in the world.

With players from different backgrounds who have different experiences, a manager must be talented to lead the team to victory.

Mertesacker was a great player, but that chance to manage the senior side came too early.

Arteta was better suited for the role and has transformed the Gunners since he became the club’s manager in late 2019 and continues to lead it very well.

