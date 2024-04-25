“Mesmerising” Gary Neville says Arsenal star is best in his position

Gary Neville has praised one Arsenal player who has been in stunning form over the last few weeks.

The pundit has been closely following the Gunners and several other clubs this season, observing their focus on winning the league.

The entire Arsenal team is playing as one unit, which is aiding their bid to become the champions of England this term.

However, some players have stood out for their outstanding contributions so far, and one of them is Martin Odegaard.

The Norwegian is thoroughly enjoying the Premier League title challenge and continues to deliver superb performances for the Gunners whenever he plays.

Speaking about the midfielder, Neville said, as quoted by Metro Sport:

“Odegaard is mesmerising at the moment, I think he’s become the best in that position in terms of the way in which he plays.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Odegaard has been a delight to watch in this campaign, and his commitment to our success has endeared him to more fans.

The former Real Madrid star deserves a Premier League medal for his hard work, and hopefully, he will earn one at the end of this term.

But we have more work to do, and our target remains winning all our games and hope other results go our way.

Do you want to read our whole collection of history articles? Check out our Just Arsenal History section

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…