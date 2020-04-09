Messi relives memorable first meeting with Henry

Lionel Messi has talked about the first time he met Arsenal legend Thierry Henry in 2007, after the Frenchman joined Barcelona.

The Argentine living legend is now called the GOAT (Greatest of All Time) in some circles, and it is hard to argue given his amazingly consistent goalscoring record. Of course it would be rude to not mention his main rival for the title in Cristiano Ronaldo, who has of course dominated the sport whilst challenging himself in various countries and teams also, as well as doing it for his international side. This is a debate for another time however…

Messi has relived the moment when he first met an Arsenal legend, who some retain is our greatest ever player, after Henry moved to the Nou Camp 13 years ago.

“The first day he entered the dressing room, I did not dare to look him in the face,” Messi revealed.

“I knew everything he had done in England. I had an image of him made and Suddenly we were on the same team. What I feel for Titi may be a form of admiration.

“I loved Henry. The ease of finishing an action, how he takes the road to the goal and ends the play . He gives the impression that it is natural. His career, his dribbling, the last gesture. It is fluid, proportionate.”

The things that Henry accomplished at Arsenal are a wonder to behold, and the whole team thrived with him in it. The fact that the GOAT of today still remembers that very moment is a staple of respect for Thierry and Arsenal as a whole.

It still leaves me in disbelief thinking that he was never nominated as the winner for the Ballon D’Or…

Is Henry the best ever player NOT to pick up the award?

Patrick