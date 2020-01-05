Mesut Ozil a revitalised player since Mikel Arteta became Arsenal manager

Mesut Ozil has shown a huge improvement in training according to sources.

Mesut Ozil at Arsenal has certainly been a rollercoaster ride and just a couple of months ago it looked like his career at the Emirates would come to a sad and sorry end. Not no more if his improvement in form and attitude continues.

Sources have told ESPN that the German is a very different player in training under Arteta than what has been seen in a long time.

To quote ESPN, the source inside the club has apparently said that the 31-year-old is “a totally changed player”

The report further claims that Ozil is responding very well to instructions from Arteta, who has urged the midfielder to find half-spaces on the right side when they have possession.

For his part, Arteta is not surprised by the reaction from Ozil to his training methods.

‘I haven’t been surprised by Mesut’s performances because I know him well and his ability,’ said the Arsenal boss per the Metro.

‘But the structure has to be there to help him bring out everything he has inside.

‘He can’t do it all on his own. Nowadays, there are only two or three players in the world who can do that.

‘I try to prepare the team with the strengths and weaknesses we have in mind. In these kind of positions Mesut can be very effective.

‘Now I am hoping that he can sustain this level every three or four days and he’s putting in everything he has to try to do that.

‘His physical numbers have improved so much and he’s willing every day in training.’

This is all good news for Arsenal, it is irrelevant if previously you took a position one way or another with regards to the former Real Madrid star. All that matters is what is best for the club.

If Ozil continues to perform to the level that he currently is, then great. If he does not, then all the negatives will start again and the clamour for him to be sold next summer will reach fever pitch.

Hopefully, we continue to see more of this much improved Ozil.