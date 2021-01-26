Mesut Ozil all smiles as he attends first match as a Fenerbahce player

Mesut Ozil attended his first match as a Fenerbahce player as his new team beat the visitors Kayserispor 3-0 at their Ülker Stadyumu, reports Mail Sport.
The German was officially made their player yesterday after he agreed to end his almost 8-year stay at Arsenal.
He played no competitive football from March and wasn’t named in the Arsenal team to play League or Europa games this season.
Facing the prospect of staying on the sidelines for the whole of this campaign, the German decided to terminate his contract and join the team he supported as a boy.
He started training with them on the day his transfer was made official and even penned an emotional farewell letter to the Arsenal fans.
But he isn’t ready to start playing competitive football after not seeing action for that long.
He watched on as goals from Mame Thiam, Mbwana Samatta, and Papiss Cisse helped Fener to the victory and take them back up to second on the Turkish league table.
They are just two points behind Besiktas and would be confident that they can get to the top of the league table when Ozil starts making a contribution.
The German provided 71 assists and scored 44 goals in 254 Arsenal appearances.
I’m not interested in Fenerbahce news.
Ozil cost 42 mill in 2013 a club record at the time. Now he walks away having drained every last drop of his 65 million quid in salaries. And how much did the club receive from the transfer to Turkish giant club Fenerbahce? Exactly zero .
But he is not the only one.
Ramsey Sanchez now Kolasinac and Socritis. Millions in transfer fees and even more in salaries for a net return at their leaving of zero. But there’s more to come or should I say go. Mustafi will be next. Cost 41 mill to buy and 17 mill in salary. And he will leave on a free soon. Close to 60 mill down the drain. But wait there is more. Torreira 27 mill and 16 mill in salary. Auba 60 mill to buy and 80 mill salary will leave on a free. Lacazette 55 m 40m salary and the mighty Pepe 70 mill and 25m salary both probably go on a free too. Willian Cedric Mari Bellerin Elneny Xhaka they all know how to work the system because Ramsey Sanchez Ozil Kola Socritis and Mustafi are showing them how to do it.
Meanwhile under siege Managers Emery and now Arteta are left to perform miracles with these players who are guaranteed vast incomes whether they play well or not.
According to our club management it is all part of the Wenger/ Gazidis “sustainable” model.
Wenger was good negotiating contracts. He made few mistakes just like any other person, but he was really good